Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center’s “bloodmobile” visits TV6 station

Anchor Pavlina Osta and reporter Matt Price were among the donors looking to help with the blood shortage.
TV6 staff members donated blood on Wednesday in response to the U.P. blood shortage.
TV6 staff members donated blood on Wednesday in response to the U.P. blood shortage.(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, the Upper Peninsula Regional Blood Center held its second blood drive of the week, with a visit to the TV6 station in the bloodmobile.

Right now, there is a critical need for types A-positive, O-positive, O-negative and A-negative.

The blood center’s bloodmobile pulled into the station lot so staff members could fit a donation in between their busy schedules. TV6′s Pavlina Osta and Matt Price were among the donors.

The blood will be distributed to 13 hospitals across the U.P.

“It’s great to see the people here at TV6 give blood because we know they are the news source and getting the message out there that it’s important to help your neighbors,” said Medical Technologist Chelsea Roberts.

The bloodmobile will make its next appearance Thursday at Crystal Falls Church in Iron County. People can donate between 12:30 and 5:00 p.m. Central Standard Time.

