UP Shoot Out kart racing coming this weekend

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Kart Club is hosting a new free, family-friendly event. It’s called the U.P. Shoot Out and will feature go-kart racers from across the Midwest.

There are three days of racing, with practice runs beginning on Friday at the Marquette County Fairgrounds. Those organizing the event say they want to share their love of racing and the U.P.

“I raced, my father raced, my grandfather raced and there’s such an amazing family atmosphere,” said Levi Haight, U.P. Shoot Out co-promoter. “I think that’s one thing that can get kind of get overlooked in racing. I love the U.P. and I want to share that love of the U.P. and of karting with others, so that’s really why we’re here.”

There are three days of racing. Friday is for practice, Saturday is qualifying and Sunday is the actual race. The event is free, but there are VIP passes available for $10.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.