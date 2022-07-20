Town hall meeting to be held Wednesday in Houghton

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A town hall meeting will be held Wednesday morning to overview the availability of Houghton County’s current childhood care and education access.

The meeting will also discuss the impact the current shortage has on families and employers.

The town hall will take place in the Michigan Tech University Memorial Union ballrooms at 8:30 a.m. and will last about an hour and a half.

