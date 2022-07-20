System keeps scattered showers around

An area of low pressure is moving into Ontario and a cold front is sweeping across the U.P. This will keep some scattered showers around throughout the day. Plan on breezy conditions to develop his afternoon with gusts in excess of 20mph. Nicer conditions are on tap to end the week! A front is expected to bring more widespread rain for part of the weekend on Saturday.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low 70-mid 70s north, upper 70s to low 80s south

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy and toasty

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the west

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

