Silver Creek Church holds annual Serve Week in Chocolay Township

CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church lent a hand to Cherry Creek Elementary School Wednesday as part of its annual Serve Week.

The parish uses the week of volunteer service to teach others about the mission of serving and loving people. This is the fourth annual Serve Week, and the first since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Serve Week kicked off on Monday, with members of the parish painting Chocolay Township Hall.

On Wednesday, volunteers like Lead Pastor Kevin Taylor helped Cherry Creek Elementary School by assisting janitors in moving desks and other supplies in and out of rooms to ease their cleaning process.

“We’re really here to do whatever the staff desires us to do and needs us to do what best fits their agenda,” said Taylor.

The church had help from Greg Colegrove and his team from Convoy of Hope, a relief nonprofit agency out of Springfield, Missouri that deals with crises around the world.

“We’ve been part of a Serve Week in several different communities,” Colegrove said. “You think you’re doing something for someone else, but what you recognize is that you’re always doing something for yourself as well.”

This week, the group also worked on a storage shed for Silver Creek Head Start. Colegrove, who was raised in Manistique, says he is happy to lend a hand in his home region.

“Anytime I get an opportunity to bring what Convoy of Hope offers to the Upper Peninsula area, I take advantage of it and that’s what we’re doing here this week,” said Colegrove.

Taylor says this kind of week shows love for the community.

“We work here, we live here, we have relationships here, and these things are important to us,” Taylor said. “We can’t wait for someone else to make it better. We need to step in and make it better.”

Taylor said this week inspired him to partner with Convoy of Hope to serve communities outside of the U.P.

Serve Week, continues Thursday with projects to be determined.

