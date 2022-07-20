Showers diminish as mild, sunny weather freshens up Thursday

Precipitation, clouds clear out west through east Wednesday night into Thursday as high pressure builds in Upper Michigan. Benign conditions continue Friday with pop-up light showers possible at times, until a Northern Plains system brings scattered rain and thunderstorm chances to the mix Saturday through early Sunday.

It’s a cool, dry start to next week before a low pressure system from Northwestern Ontario stirs in showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Wednesday.

Wednesday night through Thursday morning: Scattered light to moderate showers, isolated thunderstorms then gradually clearing; patchy fog

>Lows: Mid 50s to Lower 60s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy early then becoming mostly sunny U.P. wide midday; mild with northwest breezes gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 70s to Upper 80s (warmest south central)

Friday: Mostly sunny with isolated pop-up showers; warm

>Highs: 80s

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms; warm and muggy

>Highs: 80

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers early then clearing out late; mild

>Highs: 70

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s

