Newberry man arrested at Mackinac Bridge after police chase

St. Ignace, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mackinaw City Police department attempted to pull over a vehicle speeding through a construction zone on I-75 around 9:20pm Monday.

The driver continued to accelerate through the construction zone and continued south on US-31 near Emmet County. The vehicle reached speeds of over 100mph and was passing other cars on the right.

The pursuit continued and police lost sight of the vehicle after it turned down side roads in Cheboygan County. A short time later, an officer located the vehicle abandoned in a ditch. After an extensive search, the driver and passenger of the car were unable to be located.

On Tuesday around 5:45am, the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a man walking northbound on I-75. The man was the passenger in the suspect vehicle.

The driver was identified and a few hours later, Chippewa County Detectives from the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT) said the driver was in another vehicle heading north on the Mackinac Bridge.

The driver, a 36-year-old man from Newberry was arrested when he stopped to pay the toll on the Mackinac Bridge.

He is lodged in the Emmet County jail and is being charged with Flee & Elude 4th Degree, Reckless Driving, and Driving While License Suspended 2nd or Subsequent. He also has a warrant for his arrest for absconding from parole.

The Mackinaw City Police Department was assisted by the Cheboygan and Emmet County Sheriff’s Departments, Michigan State Police, and the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT).

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.