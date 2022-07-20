Advertisement

Newberry man arrested at Mackinac Bridge after police chase

Police investigating
Police investigating(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

St. Ignace, Mich. (WLUC) - The Mackinaw City Police department attempted to pull over a vehicle speeding through a construction zone on I-75 around 9:20pm Monday.

The driver continued to accelerate through the construction zone and continued south on US-31 near Emmet County. The vehicle reached speeds of over 100mph and was passing other cars on the right.

The pursuit continued and police lost sight of the vehicle after it turned down side roads in Cheboygan County. A short time later, an officer located the vehicle abandoned in a ditch. After an extensive search, the driver and passenger of the car were unable to be located.

On Tuesday around 5:45am, the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a man walking northbound on I-75. The man was the passenger in the suspect vehicle.

The driver was identified and a few hours later, Chippewa County Detectives from the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT) said the driver was in another vehicle heading north on the Mackinac Bridge.

The driver, a 36-year-old man from Newberry was arrested when he stopped to pay the toll on the Mackinac Bridge.

He is lodged in the Emmet County jail and is being charged with Flee & Elude 4th Degree, Reckless Driving, and Driving While License Suspended 2nd or Subsequent. He also has a warrant for his arrest for absconding from parole.

The Mackinaw City Police Department was assisted by the Cheboygan and Emmet County Sheriff’s Departments, Michigan State Police, and the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT).

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
Garnet Lake Campground in Hudson Township, Mich. located in Mackinac County. The campground...
Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office investigation leads to arrest in 25-year-old cold case
Crime Graphic
3 people facing drug charges after trafficking investigation in Menominee County
L&M Fleet Supply's logo is pictured here. Soon, it will be open in Escanaba.
L&M Fleet Supply to open shop in Escanaba, Marquette is next
Gwinn School Board addresses bullying concerns

Latest News

gavel
Judge strikes 2018 GOP effort to attack minimum wage hike
Town hall meeting to be held Wednesday in Houghton
Stamp sand polluting Lake Superior off the coast of Keweenaw County south of Gay, Mich.
EGLE planning to build jetty as part of waste clean-up effort near Buffalo Reef
TV6 Weather on Demand - Tuesday, 07/19/2022 News Tonight