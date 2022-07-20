Michigan State Police on 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Last week, Michigan joined the nation in transitioning to the 988-dialing code.

It operates through the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network. The Michigan State Police said callers get routed to a local crisis intervention center, and calls in Michigan are answered by the existing Michigan crisis and access line.

Sgt. Mark Giannunzio said the new number is an easier way that people can dial for help during a crisis.

“If someone calls the 988 number and there is an indication that they are going to harm themselves or someone else then law enforcement is notified but those referrals to us are roughly 2% of the calls,” Giannunzio said.

The number can also be used by individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis, including suicidal thoughts or substance abuse issues.

