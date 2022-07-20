Advertisement

Michigan Science Center gives Ishpeming kids hands-on lesson in ocean sustainability

At the end, the kids had a chance to design a fish of their own.
At the end, the kids had a chance to design a fish of their own.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Kids at the Carnegie library in Ishpeming had a special science lesson on Wednesday.

The Michigan Science Center out of Detroit visited the library to give kids a lesson on the ocean.

The workshop had hands-on activities giving kids a chance to see for themselves how fish in the ocean rely on each other.

“I hope that they take away just a sense of curiosity,” Michigan Science Center Director of Programs Anna Sterner said. “These are games that we are playing, but they really tie into the real science that’s going on in the world all around us. I want them to think about the world, think about the ocean, and even if you’ve never been there think about what makes them similar to the bodies of water we have here. What can we learn, what are you inspired by, because science should be fun.”

Visit the center’s website to learn more about where the next program the center is hosting.

