Menominee man to compete in Down Syndrome World Swimming Championship

Nick Schetter warming up for swimming practice.
Nick Schetter warming up for swimming practice.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT
MARINETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Nick Schetter is from Carney, Michigan, and has been swimming for most of his life.

“Swimming is, I get better, healthy, to get ready and it makes me work hard during practice,” said Schetter.

Now, he’s preparing for an international competition. Schetter will be a part of Team USA in the Down Syndrome World Swimming Championship in Portugal.

“I’m happy to go to Portugal and I can’t wait to see them – I love meeting new kids,” said Schetter.

Schetter is friends with Nick Baumgartner who always told Schetter, “If you can dream it, you can do it.”

“I can’t wait to see my buddy, Nick Baumgartner. He is my number one artist, and he makes me happy,” said Schetter.

He’s coached by Lenny Sipple, who believes everyone should be included.

“I believe that there’s a lot of autistic, down syndrome, your so-called ‘spectrum kids,’ who can get out here and do swimming,” said Sipple.

Schetter has a few more people who helped him along the way – including his mom, friends, brother, nieces and nephews, whom he affectionately calls his grandkids.

“My sisters make me happy, I’ll see them soon. I can’t wait to see my grandkids,” said Schetter.

Team USA is still raising money for uniforms and coaching fees. If you’d like to donate, click here.

For Schetter, swimming is about having fun and he’s proving that anyone can reach their dreams.

