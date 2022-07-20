Advertisement

MARESA food navigator program continues at Downtown Marquette Farmers Market

MARESA Food Navigator Program
MARESA Food Navigator Program(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA) is continuing its food navigator program this summer. On Wednesday afternoon, a booth was set up at the Marquette Commons for the Downtown Farmers Market.

The food navigator program supports families that use food assistance. They demonstrated how to make blueberry brown rice salad and the public could take a copy of the recipe.

“We’re here to help people understand that there are programs here at the farmers market, like double-up food bucks, that they can use to maximize their food dollars to get fresh local food that’s not only good for them but good for our community and good for their families,” said Haley Brasier, MARESA health education consultant.

The Downtown Marquette Farmers Market runs Wednesdays from 4-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

