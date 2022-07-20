Man who was free on bond charged with killing 3rd person

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors filed a third murder charge Wednesday against a Detroit-area man who is accused of killing his mother, girlfriend and stepfather while free on bond in a domestic violence case.

The new charge came after the death of Flossie Bray, 42, who was stabbed on June 10 and died over the weekend.

Jonathan Welch, 23, was scheduled to reappear in court in Harper Woods, a Detroit suburb.

Police say Welch attacked his family, two days after a bail agency helped him post 10% of a $100,000 bond in a Detroit domestic violence case involving Zlayiah Frazier.

Besides Flossie Bray, Frazier, 22, and Robert Bray Jr., 70, were also killed at Welch’s Harper Woods home on June 10.

A standoff with police lasted seven hours.

“Welch barricaded himself in the home and fired multiple gunshots at the officers before starting a fire inside and appearing in the front doorway,” the prosecutor’s office said.