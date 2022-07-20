Advertisement

Iron County Farmers Market connects vendors to the community

The farmers market is every Wednesday in Iron River and every Saturday in Crystal Falls.
Carl Brousseau (left) speaks with a customer
Carl Brousseau (left) speaks with a customer(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Farmers markets give vendors a chance to connect with local customers.

Only four vegetables remained after Carl Brousseau sold more than 300 vegetables at the Iron County Farmers Market in Iron River Wednesday. He is 80 years old and has been gardening since he was eight.

“It’s a lot of work. I spend probably at least eight hours a day working,” Brousseau said. “I do everything by hand. For weeding, I don’t use herbicides or pesticides. When you do all that work, it is nice that somebody likes it.”

Like all farmers, Brousseau feels the impact of the weather.

“Now we are getting beautiful growing weather, but no water,” Brousseau said. “Yesterday I had a quarter of an inch of rain and today I had another quarter on an inch. That is the most rain I’ve had in three weeks.”

The Iron County farmer said in a perfect world, an inch of rain a week would provide the best growing conditions. He planted his first vegetable for the year in early May and said the end of the season varies.

“[The season ends] when we have frost, usually. Last year, my beans re-flowered after I picked them all. I still had beans growing in October,” Brousseau said.

He has been selling his vegetables in farmers markets for 15 years. A newer face is Lisa Firnges. She took over running the Iron County Farmers Market this year. Firnges also sells alpaca items from her farm.

“Knit stuff is hard to sell in the summer, but all of my other stocking stuffers have been selling really well. Most of the vendors have been selling pretty good so far this year,” Firnges said.

Firnges said the fee to be a vendor is $5 per week. Proceeds are donated back to the community to teach children about gardening.

The farmers market is every Wednesday in Iron River and every Saturday in Crystal Falls. You can connect with Firnges on the Iron County Farmers Market Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police car
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover crash near Curtis
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion
Garnet Lake Campground in Hudson Township, Mich. located in Mackinac County. The campground...
Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office investigation leads to arrest in 25-year-old cold case
Police investigating
Newberry man arrested at Mackinac Bridge after police chase
Crime Graphic
3 people facing drug charges after trafficking investigation in Menominee County

Latest News

Flowers in the Borden Garden in Escanaba.
Community Garden Walk starts this Sunday in Delta County
The training will focus on online risks. Everyone who attends the course will be given a...
Cybersecurity training looks to educate Dickinson County businesses
At the end, the kids had a chance to design a fish of their own.
Michigan Science Center gives Ishpeming kids hands-on lesson in ocean sustainability
Traditionally, those with sleep apnea use CPAP machines which feeds air from a designated...
Escanaba dentist helps sleep apnea patients