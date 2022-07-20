Iron County Farmers Market connects vendors to the community

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Farmers markets give vendors a chance to connect with local customers.

Only four vegetables remained after Carl Brousseau sold more than 300 vegetables at the Iron County Farmers Market in Iron River Wednesday. He is 80 years old and has been gardening since he was eight.

“It’s a lot of work. I spend probably at least eight hours a day working,” Brousseau said. “I do everything by hand. For weeding, I don’t use herbicides or pesticides. When you do all that work, it is nice that somebody likes it.”

Like all farmers, Brousseau feels the impact of the weather.

“Now we are getting beautiful growing weather, but no water,” Brousseau said. “Yesterday I had a quarter of an inch of rain and today I had another quarter on an inch. That is the most rain I’ve had in three weeks.”

The Iron County farmer said in a perfect world, an inch of rain a week would provide the best growing conditions. He planted his first vegetable for the year in early May and said the end of the season varies.

“[The season ends] when we have frost, usually. Last year, my beans re-flowered after I picked them all. I still had beans growing in October,” Brousseau said.

He has been selling his vegetables in farmers markets for 15 years. A newer face is Lisa Firnges. She took over running the Iron County Farmers Market this year. Firnges also sells alpaca items from her farm.

“Knit stuff is hard to sell in the summer, but all of my other stocking stuffers have been selling really well. Most of the vendors have been selling pretty good so far this year,” Firnges said.

Firnges said the fee to be a vendor is $5 per week. Proceeds are donated back to the community to teach children about gardening.

The farmers market is every Wednesday in Iron River and every Saturday in Crystal Falls. You can connect with Firnges on the Iron County Farmers Market Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.