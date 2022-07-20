Advertisement

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs bipartisan budget for 2023 fiscal year

By Annette Giachino
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - $76 billion is the State of Michigan’s total bipartisan budget for 2023.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the budget Wednesday, saying it will not raise taxes by a dime. Included is a general fund total of $15.2 billion, a school aid budget totaling $17.5 billion, and a $180 million deposit to the Budget Stabilization Fund.

“This fiscally responsible budget brings our rainy day fund to an all-time high of $1.6 billion, pays down billions in debt, and secures the retirement of state troopers among other public servants,” Whitmer said.

Governor Whitmer said there are three main focuses in the budget.

“Simply put, it invests in people, it unleashes Michigan’s potential, and it funds key projects,” Whitmer said.

First, investing in people includes funding public safety and public health.

“It funds local law enforcement and first responders. And to better public health- the budget improves dental care access for Michiganders enrolled in Medicaid, cleans up contaminated sites, and speeds up lead service line replacement,” Whitmer said.

Second, the budget is intended to grow Michigan’s workforce by funding Michigan Reconnect and Going-Pro.

“Michiganders work hard when we support their grit with programs like these and investments that channel them effectively there is no limit to what we can do,” Whitmer said.

And, third, funded projects include the construction of a new psychiatric hospital for the state, a new state public health and environmental laboratory, and a project here in the U.P.

“It includes a new veteran’s home in Marquette, this budget makes investments in Michiganders that we can see and use every day in infrastructure in communities,” Whitmer said.

After the budget, Michigan still has billions of dollars in revenue left on the state balance sheet. Governor Whitmer has proposed temporarily suspending the state sales tax on gas to lower prices for every driver, rolling back the retirement tax to put an average of $1,000 back in the pockets of our seniors, tripling the Earned Income Tax Credit to deliver an average tax refund of $3,000 to 730,000 working families and delivering $500 inflation relief checks to Michiganders.

