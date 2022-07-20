Community Garden Walk starts this Sunday in Delta County

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re looking for some gardening inspiration, Delta County has a Garden Walk this weekend. Six gardens, three in Escanaba and three in Gladstone, will be open for everyone to walk through. It’s this Sunday from one until four in the afternoon.

“I started with one little, tiny garden and it’s evolved into this. This is kind of a passion now,” said Roxanne Borden, a gardener from Escanaba.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at Gust Asp and Wickert Floral in Escanaba and Frame Farm in Gladstone. They will also be available at each garden on Sunday.

Gardens range from expert level to a novice’s two-year-old garden.

“In addition, there is a garden that’s in the woods. Instead of cutting down trees, the gardener has worked paths through the woods and planted,” said Doralyn Spannuth, the co-chair of the Garden Walk. This is a fundraiser for gardening projects across Delta County -- both educational and beautification.

The addresses for Escanaba gardens are:

Borden Garden

2513 8th Ave. S

Carbonel Garden

1421 14th Ave. S

Michaels Garden

625 Ogden Ave.

The addresses for Gladstone gardens are:

Buckman Garden

703 Minneapolis Ave.

Parrett Garden

1416 Lake Shore Drive

Botbyl Garden

7307 Lake Bluff Rd.

