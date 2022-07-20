Advertisement

Freeze-dried blueberries recalled due to possible high level of lead

Natierra is recalling 1.2-ounce pouches of their freeze-dried blueberries that are labeled best used by December 2024 or January 2025. The(FDA.GOV via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(CNN) - A nationwide recall has been announced for some pouches of Natierra organic freeze-dried blueberries because they could contain too much lead.

The recall is for 1.2-ounce pouches that are labeled best used by December 2024 or January 2025. The pouches could have been purchased in stores or online.

Customers can check the lot number on the bottom right of the pouch to see if it has been recalled.

Lead poisoning is especially dangerous to children. It can lead to learning disorders, developmental defects and long-term health problems.

The company is offering refunds for the recalled products.

