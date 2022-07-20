Advertisement

First ever U.P. Honor Flight Cycling Team to trek 200 miles across Upper Michigan

Scott Lewellyn wants the event to bring the community together to support veterans.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Scott Lewellyn, U.P. Honor Flight board member, said the idea behind the team was to give back to the community and raise money.

Each team member will represent veterans by wearing cycling jerseys specific to the branch or memorial.

The team will begin its Ride of Honor on August 10th at 6 a.m. at the U.P Veteran’s War Memorial at the top of Pine Mountain, with a lunch stop at the U.P. Honor Flight Legacy exhibit at the Delta County Chamber. The Half-Way event and fundraiser is at the Manistique VFW from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; all veterans and the public are welcome.

On August 11th, the trek will start in Manistique at 7 a.m. followed by the finish at the American Legion Memorial Park in St. Ignace, that afternoon.

The first U.P. Honor Flight Cycling Team members include:

Jim Ebli - POW/MIA

John Jamar - U.S. Air Force

Scott Lewellyn - U.S. Coast Guard

Joe Pacheco - U.S. Marines

Drew Richmond - Fallen Heroes

Brandon Rutter - U.S. Army

Melissa Wentarmini - U.S. Air Force

Dan Wentarmini - U.S. Navy & Navy Veteran

Along with the cycling team, the U.P. Honor Flight Board of Trustees makes all of the honor flights possible.

Those people include:

Scott Knauf - President

Kim Knauf-Wyckoff -Vice President

Angie VanEnkevort -Secretary

Melissa Nelson- Treasurer

Jill Johnson, Ada Knauf, Scott Lewellyn, Norman Moore, Brian Pahnke, Sue Seymour and Jeff Slagstad.

