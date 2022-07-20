Advertisement

Feeding America Truck makes July visit to Marquette

Volunteers lining up to assist Feeding America
Volunteers lining up to assist Feeding America(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Feeding America truck made another stop in Marquette on Wednesday.

Dozens of cars lined up at the Berry Center to receive food. Organizations like Upper Peninsula Health Care Solutions, United Way of Marquette and individual volunteers helped bring the event together. The Assistant Director of UPHCS, Tyler LaPlaunt, said these partnerships are key to making events like the one on Wednesday happen.

“With our partnerships we’ve made, they’ve helped us with other community programming and getting the Feeding America trucks into other communities in the Upper Peninsula. We couldn’t have done it without our partners,” LaPlaunt said.

LaPlaunt thanks all of the volunteers that helped make the event run smoothly. The Feeding America truck visits Marquette every third Wednesday of each month.

