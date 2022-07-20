Escanaba dentist helps sleep apnea patients

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Escanaba sleep dentist is taking a different approach to treating his sleep apnea patients.

Traditionally, those with sleep apnea use CPAP machines which feeds air from a designated machine through a tube into a mask.

“Obstructive sleep apnea occurs if a person’s airway collapses when they are sleeping at night and they don’t get enough oxygen to the brain,” Upper Peninsula Sleep Dentistry Dentist Paul Jacobs said. “What we do is use an oral appliance which physically opens the airway and that allows people to get good breathing and get a good night’s sleep.”

Jacobs says the oral appliance he uses is far more efficient than traditional CPAP machines.

“Long term an oral appliance is less expensive because you don’t have to replace filters, buy a new mask or tubing, and there is no electricity involved,” Jacobs said.

Gunther Wise has had severe sleep apnea for around seven years. Wise says when he used a CPAP machine, he had trouble staying asleep.

“I felt like it was pushing air into me and I was fighting it more than anything,” Wise said. “It just wasn’t comfortable and of course, you have the associated noise with the machines and it’s not just for my discomfort but my wife sleeping has to listen to that machine making noises.”

Wise says he switched to an oral appliance after meeting with Jacobs. He says after using it for six years it is a much better fit.

“It’s been wonderful I don’t snore anymore my wife is much happier,” Wise said. “It took me maybe three weeks to adjust to it, there is a little bit of adjustment. Now I’ve had it for six years and I don’t know I have it on in the morning until I try and drink a cup of coffee.”

