EGLE planning to build jetty as part of waste clean-up effort near Buffalo Reef

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) could soon be building a jetty in the first step to clean up mine waste from Buffalo Reef.

EGLE has been working with six other agencies for over three years to get to this point. Those groups are the Michigan DNR, the EPA, Great Lakes Restoration, the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC), Michigan Tech University and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Detroit District.

The groups are waiting for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to approve the 2023 state budget, which includes $10 million to build the jetty. If approved, EGLE and the supporting agencies would place this jetty would in the middle of five miles of coast currently saturated with stamp sand.

“That will do a couple of things,” Jay Parent, EGLE Water Resources Division Marquette District Office supervisor, said. “It will intercept stamp sand as it progresses down the shoreline to collect it at a single point. It will also provide infrastructure to help get the sand out of the lake and then get it to a landfill we plan on building.”

All of this is in an effort to save Buffalo Reef. Buffalo Reef is a 2,200 square-foot cobble formation located off the shore of Lake Superior in Keweenaw County. It is located about 20 miles northeast of Houghton.

Parent emphasized that around 60% of Buffalo Reef will no longer be used by whitefish and trout for spawning by 2025 if it is left uncleaned.

“The whole ecosystem of Lake Superior is affected by the stamp sand,” Parent exclaimed. “Either physically from smothering underwater structures or chemically from the higher copper content in the stamp sand along the bottom of the lake. We focus on the lake trout and whitefish that utilize the reef for spawning. That way the fish are available for both recreational and commercial fishing in the area.”

Over time, currents and winds have brought thousands of tons of stamp sand to settle on five miles of coastline next to the reef. Workers at the Mohawk and Wolverine Mines, which operated from 1900 to 1932, dumped this waste into the lake.

“There was approximately 20 million tons of stamp sand that were disposed of in Lake Superior during that time,” Parent said.

Parent added that the remoteness of the location has made it difficult to get attention to the problem.

“It really doesn’t get much attention,” Parent noted. “If you ever go and spend some time down there and see the five miles of mining waste along the lakeshore extending out into the lake it is pretty profound.”

Parent said that EGLE and other involved organizations must wait until the 2023 state budget is approved to begin construction on the jetty.

