Cybersecurity training looks to educate Dickinson County businesses

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An upcoming cybersecurity training looks to help Dickinson County businesses prevent breaches.

The Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance (DAEDA) partnered with CCI Systems and Bay College to host the training.

Professionals from Guide Star, a subdivision of CCI, will spend one-hour educating patrons about cybersecurity risks. Presenters say the threat is prevalent.

“We live in a very safe community; our kids play in the streets and many people don’t lock their doors,” said Evan Rice, Guide Star senior VP. “However, as soon as you hook up to the internet, you are in a global community. The threats in that global community are very real. Our mission at Guide Star is to provide cybersecurity solutions and education to our clients.”

The training is on July 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. CT at Bay College West Campus. The training is free and a link to sign-up can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.