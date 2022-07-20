Advertisement

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover crash near Curtis

Michigan State Police car
Michigan State Police car(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A passenger is dead and a driver is seriously hurt after a rollover crash late Tuesday night near Curtis.

According to the Michigan State Police, troopers from the St. Ignace Post were called to the scene of a fatal traffic crash on H-33 near Norton Road in Mackinac County’s Newton Township at approximately 11:51 p.m. Tuesday. The crash involved a single vehicle that rolled over.

Upon arrival, it was discovered the alleged driver ran away and the passenger was ejected from the vehicle. The ejected passenger died at the scene.

An MSP K9 was called in and was able to track the location of the alleged driver. The driver is being treated for severe injuries at a local hospital.

Both speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

The name of the deceased is not being released as the next of kin has not been notified.

Troopers from the St. Ignace Post were assisted by MSP Sault Ste. Marie, Mackinac County Sheriffs Dept, Portage Township Fire and EMS, and Garfield Township Fire and EMS.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

