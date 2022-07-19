Advertisement

UP Home Health & Hospice awarded 5 star rating

(U.P. Home Health &amp;amp; Hospice logo)
(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Home Health & Hospice has been awarded a five-star rating from an independent group. The rating comes from the Home Health Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems, or HHCAHPS.

It’s based on patient surveys that collected feedback from current or recent patients or their families about their experiences. Staff says they’re excited about the recognition, especially after a challenging two years.

“We just wanted to let people know that this came through and it wasn’t done by us, but we are very excited to see and we’re just proud of our team because it’s been a tough time for everybody and when you get these kudos, it really makes you feel good,” said Kori Tossava from U.P. Home Health & Hospice. “You know you’re doing good work and you know you’re helping.”

U.P. Home Health and Hospice was founded back in 1973.

