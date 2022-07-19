Advertisement

United Way of Marquette Co. hockey fundraiser to feature NMU Wildcat legend

The fundraiser will also feature other former Wildcats, coaches, and U.P. natives playing on the Yooper’s United team and the Detroit Red Wings alumni team.
(WLUC)
By Keegan Cooper
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A local hockey legend and former NMU Wildcat is set to play in the United Way of Marquette County hockey fundraiser game this September. Justin Florek will be a part of the the Yooper’s United team against the Detroit Red Wings alumni team. Florek said now more than ever it is important to give back to your community especially after the pandemic and he is looking forward to the opportunity.

“COVID hit us all hard especially non-profits,” Florek said. “There is a lot more need for money in the community and there was not as much charitable giving. this is a great event for us to all come together, raise money for United way and have a great time while doing it.”

Florek was a member of the Wildcats hockey team from 2008 through 2012 and has also played professional for 10 years, having a stint with the Boston Bruins. Florek now plays for the South Carolina Stingrays in the ECHL.

Now, along with Florek, the Yooper’s United team is comprised of other former NMU Wildcats, coaches and other players from around the U.P. all with different things they are looking forward for the game.

“Growing up in the U.P. of Michigan your team was always the Red Wings and you watched a lot of the guys that are coming up here,” said Chris Gobert, a former NMU Wildcat. “To actually get to play against some of them, it’s just something you dreamed about your whole life.”

A majority of the Yooper’s United team gathered Monday, July 18 at Black Rocks Brewery along with United Way staff to introduce the team and catch up with old teammates and coaches.

“It’s really cool,” said Kevin Thomas, a Yooper’s United team member. “There is a couple of coaches on there, a lot of NMU alumni. There is a lot of guys that I grew up kind of watching play and loved watching play. There are lot of my buddies that played at NMU or at other schools and were gonna try to put on a good show and have fun doing it.”

The United Way fundraiser hockey game between Yooper’s United and the Detroit Redwings alumni team is set for September 17 at the Berry Events Center.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Marquette man arrested for indecent exposure
An Exotic Pet Surrender Event was held in Florence, Wis. on July 16, 2022.
47 animals turned in at exotic pet surrender event in Florence
Police lights graphic
Suspect in protective custody after assault, barricading himself from Iron Mountain police
The Viking Octantis is pictured here transiting the Welland Canal, a key section of the St....
Following cancellations, Viking Octantis cruise ship to dock in Portage Canal
L&M Fleet Supply's logo is pictured here. Soon, it will be open in Escanaba.
L&M Fleet Supply to open shop in Escanaba, Marquette is next

Latest News

Justin Florek speaks on what he is looking forward to in the United Way hockey game fundraiser
July 18th United Way of Marquette Co. hockey fundraiser to feature NMU Wildcat legend
Kingsford celebrates its 5-1 over the Marquette Reds One in the Junior Varsity American Legion...
July 17 2022 Youth Auto Racing and American Legion JV Baseball Final
Marquette Marathon Logo
Marquette Marathon set for Sept. 3
Stephen Eles chalks up another victory in the Canal Run.
July 16 2022 - 47th Canal Run, Gus Macker in Iron Mountain