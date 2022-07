NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - On July 19th’s episode of Upper Michigan Today, Tia gags trying an olive and the ladies enjoy a visit from Jessica Mariin-Glomp who’s launching a new line of lip color from Fresh Coast Beauty.

Elizabeth and Tia look at viewer pictures of last night's hail. Plus, Tia cries over an olive.

After four years of development, Jessica Mariin-Glomp marks new lip line with launch party and photo shoot

Colors of the new lip line include: Mackinac, Fayette, Isle Royale, Presque Isle, Thimbleberry and more!

Try the new lip line by Fresh Coast Beauty, Thursday, July 21 at Daniele Carol Co. from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.