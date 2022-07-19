Advertisement

Two Delta County schools seek bond proposal approval on August’s ballot

Superintendent Jay Kulbertis said approval would not increase the millage rate for taxpayers in either district.
Exterior of Gladstone Middle School
Exterior of Gladstone Middle School(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE & RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Delta County school districts have bond proposals on the Aug. 2 ballot.

Gladstone and Rapid River Public Schools are both looking to pass a bond proposal during August’s election. Superintendent Jay Kulbertis said approval would not increase the millage rate for taxpayers in either district.

“A bond proposal is asking the community to authorize the school board to sell bonds, with the understanding that paying those bonds back will be through property taxes,” Kulbertis said.

Kulbertis said both proposals would keep property taxes consistent over the next 10 years. Gladstone Area Schools proposed a $47 million bond investment. The money would be used to update safety facilities.

“The traffic patter at Cameron [Elementary School] needs updating,” Kulbertis said. “We have a lot of parents that drop off and pick up where kids are intermingling with traffic. We need to change that traffic pattern. Also, at Cameron [Elementary School], we need to address playground needs. We have some equipment that has been overused.”

Other projects include updating security cameras and door entrances. Kulbertis is also the superintendent at Rapid River Public Schools. Its proposal is $12 million, also over 10 years. It would look to update similar facilities.

“The goal is to create a main entrance for the entire school,” Kulbertis said. “That is where parents can come in and speak to someone on the high school side, as well as the elementary side because it will all be in a central hub.”

Residents in Gladstone and Rapid River school districts will find the bond proposal on their ballots come Aug. 2. More information about the Gladstone and Rapid River proposals are available on the district websites.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot and an additional photo for William Donald Harris.
Marquette man arrested for indecent exposure
L&M Fleet Supply's logo is pictured here. Soon, it will be open in Escanaba.
L&M Fleet Supply to open shop in Escanaba, Marquette is next
An Exotic Pet Surrender Event was held in Florence, Wis. on July 16, 2022.
47 animals turned in at exotic pet surrender event in Florence
Garnet Lake Campground in Hudson Township, Mich. located in Mackinac County. The campground...
Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office investigation leads to arrest in 25-year-old cold case
Governor Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Marquette County following the May...
Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Marquette County following May flooding

Latest News

NMU Forensic Symposium
NMU forensic symposium features guests from University of Salzburg, Austria
Part of the race includes climbing all 500 of Pine Mountain's steps.
‘Pine Mountain 500′ race returns for 4th summer
Ambulances and law enforcement vehicles have often been used in transporting patients with...
Bill passes, allows alternate transport for mentally ill
A multi-agency firefighting team has contained a 46-acre wildlife burning since July 17, south...
46-acre wildfire contained south of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore