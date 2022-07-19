Two Delta County schools seek bond proposal approval on August’s ballot

GLADSTONE & RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Delta County school districts have bond proposals on the Aug. 2 ballot.

Gladstone and Rapid River Public Schools are both looking to pass a bond proposal during August’s election. Superintendent Jay Kulbertis said approval would not increase the millage rate for taxpayers in either district.

“A bond proposal is asking the community to authorize the school board to sell bonds, with the understanding that paying those bonds back will be through property taxes,” Kulbertis said.

Kulbertis said both proposals would keep property taxes consistent over the next 10 years. Gladstone Area Schools proposed a $47 million bond investment. The money would be used to update safety facilities.

“The traffic patter at Cameron [Elementary School] needs updating,” Kulbertis said. “We have a lot of parents that drop off and pick up where kids are intermingling with traffic. We need to change that traffic pattern. Also, at Cameron [Elementary School], we need to address playground needs. We have some equipment that has been overused.”

Other projects include updating security cameras and door entrances. Kulbertis is also the superintendent at Rapid River Public Schools. Its proposal is $12 million, also over 10 years. It would look to update similar facilities.

“The goal is to create a main entrance for the entire school,” Kulbertis said. “That is where parents can come in and speak to someone on the high school side, as well as the elementary side because it will all be in a central hub.”

Residents in Gladstone and Rapid River school districts will find the bond proposal on their ballots come Aug. 2. More information about the Gladstone and Rapid River proposals are available on the district websites.

