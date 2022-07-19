Advertisement

Summer Safety: What to know about heat-related illness

By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dr. Shawn Brown, with UPHS-Marquette, explained that heat-related illnesses could include stroke, heat exhaustion and heat cramps.

She encourages you to wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water while out in the sun.

If an emergency does strike, always dial 911 first and remember UP Health System emergency care is available 24/7 at Marquette, Bell, and Portage locations.

