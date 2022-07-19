Advertisement

Strong thunderstorms possible Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning

Line of storms to reach the western counties Tuesday night then spreading east -- locally heavy rain, strong winds, large hail possible.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NWS alerts in effect: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

A Canadian Prairies system approaches Upper Michigan Tuesday night, meeting the region’s current warm and humid airmass to stir up scattered thunderstorms throughout the U.P. late Tuesday through Wednesday. In addition to dangerous lightning, storms can bring locally heavy rain and produce severe hazards such as large hail, damaging gusts and a brief, isolated tornado. Secure any outdoor equipment, vehicles and seek shelter as needed -- NWS Severe Weather Tips.

Precipitation, clouds clear out Thursday as high pressure builds in Upper Michigan. Benign conditions continue Friday until a Northern Plains system brings thunderstorm chances to the mix Saturday through early Sunday.

U.P. temperatures trend at or above seasonal for the next seven days.

Tuesday night through Wednesday morning: Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms

>Lows: Upper 60s to 70s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers, few thunderstorms; northwest winds 10 to 20 mph; cooler

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Showers and patchy fog early, then gradually becoming mostly sunny; warm

>Highs: Upper 70s north, low 80s south

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 80s

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms; warm and muggy

>Highs: Upper 70s north, low 80s south

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers early then clearing out late; mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers

>Highs: 70s

