Seeking UP snack makers to enter ‘Biggest Snack Competition in America’

PORT HURON, Mich. (WLUC) - The August 1, 2022 registration deadline is approaching for Michigan snack makers to enter their creations in the “Biggest Snack Competition in America” and possibly win $50,000 in prize money.

As of July 12, there are 26 snack makers from around the state who have registered. Some have registered more than one snack entry. To review some of the entrants, visit @MINewFavoriteSnack on Facebook.

“We wanted to give these small business entrepreneurs some promotional opportunity to tell their unique stories,” explained Thelma Castillo, CEO and President of the Blue Water Area Chamber, which is one of the hosting organizations for MI New Favorite Snack. “These individuals all have compelling products that are truly a passion for them. It’s been fun to ‘meet’ them virtually.”

Famed broadcaster Chuck Gaidica will be the emcee for the MI New Favorite Snack event on September 17 at the Vantage Point Farmers Market in Port Huron, Michigan. Interested snack entrepreneurs can register via the Blue Water Area Chamber’s website through August 1, 2022.

The September 17 event is open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Attendees can sample and purchase the snacks in the competition.

