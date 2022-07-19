Advertisement

Report: Rep. Omar among members of Congress arrested at abortion protest outside Supreme Court

FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in...
FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 30, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - U.S. Capitol Police said Tuesday that 16 members of Congress were among 34 people arrested outside the Supreme Court during a protest for abortion rights.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was one of the people arrested, her staff told Minneapolis station WCCO.

Police said on Twitter that demonstrators were blocking the street and given three warnings before officers made arrests.

On June 24, the Supreme Court issued a ruling overturned the constitutional right to abortion set in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot and an additional photo for William Donald Harris.
Marquette man arrested for indecent exposure
L&M Fleet Supply's logo is pictured here. Soon, it will be open in Escanaba.
L&M Fleet Supply to open shop in Escanaba, Marquette is next
An Exotic Pet Surrender Event was held in Florence, Wis. on July 16, 2022.
47 animals turned in at exotic pet surrender event in Florence
Garnet Lake Campground in Hudson Township, Mich. located in Mackinac County. The campground...
Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office investigation leads to arrest in 25-year-old cold case
Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team seal on police lights background.
UPSET arrests Mohawk man for intent to deliver methamphetamine

Latest News

Elon Musk is battling Twitter over his earlier idea to buy the social media company.
Twitter-Musk takeover dispute heading for an October trial
Ambulances and law enforcement vehicles have often been used in transporting patients with...
Bill passes, allows alternate transport for mentally ill
FILE - A U.S. Secret Service officer takes a position in the street as President Donald Trump's...
National Archives asks Secret Service to probe deleted texts
A multi-agency firefighting team has contained a 46-acre wildlife burning since July 17, south...
46-acre wildfire contained south of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore