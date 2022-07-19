Advertisement

‘Pine Mountain 500′ race returns for 4th summer

Part of the race includes climbing all 500 of Pine Mountain's steps.
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual race featuring the Pine Mountain steps returns for its 4th year. The “Pine Mountain 500″ race is a 2.78 mile race, which finishes with the 500 step climb.

Last year more than 250 signed up and race staff are hoping to beat that. Currently, there are more than 100 people signed up.

This year features new post-race activities.

“There will be bounce houses for the kids, drinks for the adults and some food trucks. We want it to be a fun atmosphere for people to celebrate their hard work,” said Melissa Wentarmini, Pine Mountain 500 race director.

Wentarmini said the race draws professional stair climbers from across the world. She said last year, someone from Wales participated.

Registration costs $60. You can register online here until Aug. 5. The race is Aug. 6 at 9 a.m. CT. You can even register the morning of the event.

