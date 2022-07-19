Advertisement

Open Skies Project revives Keweenaw Radar Base near Eagle Harbor

The base was abandoned in 1988, and is now being restored for public use by its new owners
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE HARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Open Skies Project is breathing new life into the long-abandoned Calumet Air Force Station in Keweenaw County.

16 friends and family make up the team. Which, worked together to purchase the base last year after falling in love with the location and its history.

“It’s a radar base and doesn’t have an airstrip,” said Facility Co-Caretaker Ian Sorensen. “It was basically a watchtower for when the Cold War was happening. If the Soviets ever shot rockets over or sent bombers, we would be able to detect them early and then be able to intercept with jets from Marquette.”

Sitting atop Mount Horace Greeley in Eagle Harbor Township, the station has fallen into disrepair since 1988.

Residential buildings, a recreational center with a basement bowling alley and even a bunker are all key features. The team hopes to renovate these locations for future public use.

“Our initial idea is we’re going to make a museum at the top of the mountain, basically try to keep the Cold War history,” continued Sorensen. “We want to try and do some possible cabin rentals in the residential district along with barracks here. We’d like to try and fix up some of the recreational, as well as the café. We’d also like to do some events here like snowmobiling, snowshoeing and mountain biking.”

However, these are only short-term plans: the overall goal is to make the entire base operational again.

“We don’t have major specifics. It’s a slow burn, it’s a long process,” added Sorensen. “We’re thinking 20 or 30 years down the line getting this thing fully done.”

The team hopes visitors will be as inspired by the location and its history as they have been.

“I really hope that other people can feel inspired by What we’re doing here,” concluded Sorensen. “It’s a really cool piece of history. There’s a ton of mining history up here and not so much about the Cold War, and so it’s just really cool to make this available!”

The team is offering free tours of the station by appointment. If you are interested in a tour or more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot and an additional photo for William Donald Harris.
Marquette man arrested for indecent exposure
L&M Fleet Supply's logo is pictured here. Soon, it will be open in Escanaba.
L&M Fleet Supply to open shop in Escanaba, Marquette is next
An Exotic Pet Surrender Event was held in Florence, Wis. on July 16, 2022.
47 animals turned in at exotic pet surrender event in Florence
Garnet Lake Campground in Hudson Township, Mich. located in Mackinac County. The campground...
Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office investigation leads to arrest in 25-year-old cold case
Governor Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Marquette County following the May...
Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Marquette County following May flooding

Latest News

Houses residing on Rock Street in Marquette
Marquette Planning Commission reviewing tools for housing solutions
For a month and a half, staff were dealing with at least 30 infected and dying cats and kittens.
UPAWS reopens indoors to public after feline virus outbreak
A group led by MSU Provost Teresa Woodruff spoke to over 30 attendees, some of which were...
Michigan State University leaders visit Marquette to discuss sustainable agriculture
Michigan DNR Public Information Officer John Pepin says areas with jack pines are good places...
Blueberry picking reaches peak in Marquette County
Superintendent Jay Kulbertis said approval would not increase the millage rate for taxpayers in...
Two Delta County schools seek bond proposal approval on August’s ballot