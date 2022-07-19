Open Skies Project revives Keweenaw Radar Base near Eagle Harbor

EAGLE HARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Open Skies Project is breathing new life into the long-abandoned Calumet Air Force Station in Keweenaw County.

16 friends and family make up the team. Which, worked together to purchase the base last year after falling in love with the location and its history.

“It’s a radar base and doesn’t have an airstrip,” said Facility Co-Caretaker Ian Sorensen. “It was basically a watchtower for when the Cold War was happening. If the Soviets ever shot rockets over or sent bombers, we would be able to detect them early and then be able to intercept with jets from Marquette.”

Sitting atop Mount Horace Greeley in Eagle Harbor Township, the station has fallen into disrepair since 1988.

Residential buildings, a recreational center with a basement bowling alley and even a bunker are all key features. The team hopes to renovate these locations for future public use.

“Our initial idea is we’re going to make a museum at the top of the mountain, basically try to keep the Cold War history,” continued Sorensen. “We want to try and do some possible cabin rentals in the residential district along with barracks here. We’d like to try and fix up some of the recreational, as well as the café. We’d also like to do some events here like snowmobiling, snowshoeing and mountain biking.”

However, these are only short-term plans: the overall goal is to make the entire base operational again.

“We don’t have major specifics. It’s a slow burn, it’s a long process,” added Sorensen. “We’re thinking 20 or 30 years down the line getting this thing fully done.”

The team hopes visitors will be as inspired by the location and its history as they have been.

“I really hope that other people can feel inspired by What we’re doing here,” concluded Sorensen. “It’s a really cool piece of history. There’s a ton of mining history up here and not so much about the Cold War, and so it’s just really cool to make this available!”

The team is offering free tours of the station by appointment. If you are interested in a tour or more information, click here.

