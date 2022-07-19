Advertisement

NMU’s Potulny named assistant coach 2022 U.S. World Junior Hockey Team

Courtesy - uscho.com
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan’s Grant Potulny has been named an assistant coach for the 2022 United States National Junior Team.

Potulny replaces Harvard’s Ted Donato, who is not available to participate in the tournament, according to a USA Hockey announcement.

The World Junior event takes place Aug. 9-20 in Edmonton, Alberta. The tournament was originally scheduled for Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022, in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, but was canceled due to COVID-19.

Potulny is making his fourth appearance on a U.S. National Junior Team staff, after having served on the bench for both gold medal-winning teams in 2017 and 2013. Potulny also served on the bronze-winning 2018 team.

He has amassed a winning record in four of his first five seasons at Northern Michigan, including a 20-16-1 mark last season.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot and an additional photo for William Donald Harris.
Marquette man arrested for indecent exposure
L&M Fleet Supply's logo is pictured here. Soon, it will be open in Escanaba.
L&M Fleet Supply to open shop in Escanaba, Marquette is next
An Exotic Pet Surrender Event was held in Florence, Wis. on July 16, 2022.
47 animals turned in at exotic pet surrender event in Florence
Garnet Lake Campground in Hudson Township, Mich. located in Mackinac County. The campground...
Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office investigation leads to arrest in 25-year-old cold case
Governor Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Marquette County following the May...
Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Marquette County following May flooding

Latest News

Justin Florek speaks on what he is looking forward to in the United Way hockey game fundraiser
July 18th United Way of Marquette Co. hockey fundraiser to feature NMU Wildcat legend
United Way of Marquette Co. hockey fundraiser to feature NMU Wildcat legend
Kingsford celebrates its 5-1 over the Marquette Reds One in the Junior Varsity American Legion...
July 17 2022 Youth Auto Racing and American Legion JV Baseball Final
Marquette Marathon Logo
Marquette Marathon set for Sept. 3