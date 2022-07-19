NMU’s Potulny named assistant coach 2022 U.S. World Junior Hockey Team

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan’s Grant Potulny has been named an assistant coach for the 2022 United States National Junior Team.

Potulny replaces Harvard’s Ted Donato, who is not available to participate in the tournament, according to a USA Hockey announcement.

The World Junior event takes place Aug. 9-20 in Edmonton, Alberta. The tournament was originally scheduled for Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022, in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, but was canceled due to COVID-19.

Potulny is making his fourth appearance on a U.S. National Junior Team staff, after having served on the bench for both gold medal-winning teams in 2017 and 2013. Potulny also served on the bronze-winning 2018 team.

He has amassed a winning record in four of his first five seasons at Northern Michigan, including a 20-16-1 mark last season.

