NMU forensic symposium features guests from University of Salzburg, Austria

NMU Forensic Symposium
NMU Forensic Symposium(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday afternoon, the Northern Michigan University Center for Forensic Anthropology had some special guests for their symposium. The Center’s Director, Jane Harris, spoke first followed by guests from the University of Salzburg, Austria, who then gave their presentations on forensic science research.

Following the presentations, there was a panel discussion. One of the key points of the symposium was how the department works with other researchers from other universities.

“I’d like them to see that it’s a really dynamic program involving several collaborations both within the campus and among Northern and different universities, I think that’s really important for everybody to see, that we are out there and that we’re doing some really cool things for our students,” Harris said.

NMU’s Forensic Research Outdoor Station, or FROST, is one of the world’s only cold climate research sites.

