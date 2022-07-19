Marquette Planning Commission reviewing tools for housing solutions

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Planning Commission is reviewing training articles on housing. During their regular meeting, the commission introduced and discussed articles that included tools developers municipalities can use to create housing solutions.

City staff say reviewing the tools helps the commissioners look for ways to address the housing issues seen in Marquette County.

“It’s our job, as professional planners that work for the city, to keep educating the planning commissioners and help them have a broader understanding of these principles and what we think about with long-range planning,” said Dave Stensaas, Marquette city planner/zoning administrator.

The commission is also preparing to review and update the Marquette community master plan in the fall.

