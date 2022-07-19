Marquette County Sheriff’s Office provides tips to prevent car theft

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers about preventing thefts from their cars.

So far this year the sheriff’s office has investigated five car thefts which is not an increase from last year. But, to prevent more from happening the office recommends you should keep doors locked and windows up when the vehicle is unattended.

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt also advised keeping your vehicle in your garage if possible.

“One thing that is going on statewide and even country-wide is people are stealing Catalytic converters they are going and cutting them off from the vehicle because they are very valuable,” Zyburt said.

The sheriff also reminds you to not leave expensive items in an unattended vehicle.

