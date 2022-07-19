Marquette County, Ishpeming explain road repair plans with state emergency money

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - State resources are now available to Marquette County to aid in recovery efforts after the flash flooding that caused widespread road damage in May.

Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini said Gov. Whitmer’s emergency declaration opens many funding opportunities.

“We’ll be able to reach out for state revolving funds, storm assistance, different pools of money that are set aside for this kind of emergency,” Cugini said.

Marquette County Administrator Scott Erbisch said before the declaration, the county assessed the damage from the storm and declared a local state of emergency on May 24.

“Sugar Loaf Mountain had about $12,000 in damage due to heavy rains but the city of Ishpeming public infrastructure was hit the greatest with estimates of $1.7 million,” Erbisch said.

It’s unclear how much money the state will provide but local governments can now apply for assistance. And, short-term repairs were already made to roadways.

“The road commission worked very hard on some of these side roads where people might be trapped in other areas, which they ended up not being to make those roads passable immediately,” Erbisch said.

Cugini said the city’s focus is to further repair washed-out roads.

“Our goal is to fix it so it would never happen again, improving the infrastructure as we fix the roads, but the storm damage funding that would be available is just to fix the roads back to their original condition,” Cugini said.

There is not a concrete timeline.

“Depending on where those resources align and the project scoping, we’ll probably be looking at getting those things bid-out and eligible for next year’s construction cycle,” Cugini said.

The state emergency declaration continues until Aug. 15.

