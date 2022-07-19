Harley Owners Group to begin Lake Superior Touring Rally in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Harley Owners Group, also known as H.O.G., will hit the road next week for a tour around Lake Superior starting in Marquette. This is the group’s sixth touring rally of the year.

At least 180 riders will be departing on 120 Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Riders are traveling from 26 states and as far away as California and Texas to embark on the tour.

The route will start at the Bald Eagle Harley-Davidson and then go through part of Canada and Duluth, Minnesota.

“It’s just a passion for riding. People with similar interests (are) coming together to participate in the sport,” said Bald Eagle Harley-Davidson General Manager Mac McAdam.

The bikers will meet at the Bald Eagle store Monday evening for dinner and kickoff. They will hit the road the next day and return to Marquette on July 29.

