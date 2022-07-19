Gwinn School Board addresses bullying concerns

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gwinn Area Community School Board is addressing claims of the school not being a safe place for LGBTQ+ students. Several community members, including one former and one current student, spoke during public comment to the board about this issue.

Those commenting say board members proposed “school uniforms” and floated the idea of a “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy. Board members defended their statements and said they were taken out of context. The schools Superintendent, Brandon Bruce, says they have an anti-bullying policy in place and are always looking to improve the school.

“We have good things in place but there’s always room for improvement, we always want to continue to improve and if we can help support a group of students, no matter what is going on, that’s going to be what we strive for, we want to make sure that it’s a good environment for all our kids,” said Bruce.

Several board members expressed their interest in helping to form a group aimed at looking at the districts diversity and inclusion.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.