FOX UP to air GOP Gubernatorial primary debate Wednesday

(NBC15)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2022
ROCHESTER, Mich. (WLUC) - The third Michigan Republican Gubernatorial primary debate will be aired live on FOX UP at 7:00 p.m. eastern time Wednesday.

The debate is being held at Oakland University in Rochester ahead of the August 2 primary. The debate will not be in front of a live audience.

Five Republican candidates are on the ballot: former conservative TV news host Tudor Dixon; real estate broker Ryan Kelley; pastor Ralph Rebandt; businessman Kevin Rinke; and chiropractor Garrett Soldano.

The winner will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the fall.

