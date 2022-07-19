Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club works hard, plays hard

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club is all about working hard and playing harder.

Its club members are vital for the maintenance of the area’s trails.

Vice president Craig Wilson and club member Laurie Van Damme talk about their club’s involvement in the community.

Club president Lyndell Gorsuch tells you how to become a member and when the club meets for rides.

You can keep up with the Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club on Facebook or at www.forsythsnowmobileandatvclub.com.

