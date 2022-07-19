Advertisement

Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club works hard, plays hard

The club both uses the Gwinn trails and helps maintain them
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club is all about working hard and playing harder.

Its club members are vital for the maintenance of the area’s trails.

Vice president Craig Wilson and club member Laurie Van Damme talk about their club’s involvement in the community.

Laurie Van Damme and Craig Wilson describe what the ATV Club has to offer and how they maintain the ATV trails.

Club president Lyndell Gorsuch tells you how to become a member and when the club meets for rides.

Lyndell Gorsuch, President of the Snowmobile/ATV Club, talks about how to become a member.

You can keep up with the Forsyth Snowmobile and ATV Club on Facebook or at www.forsythsnowmobileandatvclub.com.

