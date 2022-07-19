Advertisement

California, Texas are home to least educated cities in US, report finds

WalletHub released a report ranking current education levels found in U.S. cities.
WalletHub released a report ranking current education levels found in U.S. cities.(Thinkstock via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(Gray News) - From the tech world to the medical field, cities are looking into attracting highly educated workers, especially since the start of the pandemic, to help fuel economic growth.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, reports higher levels of education tend to lead to higher salaries, and those graduates want to live somewhere where they will get a good return on their educational investment.

The finance website recently shared a report on the most and least educated cities in the U.S. to determine where the educated Americans are putting their degrees to work.

WalletHub reports it compared the 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas across 11 key metrics with data ranging from the share of adults aged 25 and older with at least a bachelor’s degree to the quality of the public school system.

According to the report, Ann Arbor, Michigan, is the most educated city in the U.S. San Jose, California, was No. 2, followed by Washington, D.C., Madison, Wisconsin and San Francisco.

When it comes to the bottom of the list, Visalia, California, is the least educated city in the U.S. Brownsville, Texas, was No. 149, followed by McAllen, Texas, Bakersfield, California and Modesto, California.

Other key findings in the report were as follows:

  • The Ann Arbor metro area has the highest share of bachelor’s degree holders aged 25 and older, 56.7%, which is 3.9 times higher than in Visalia, the metro area with the lowest at 14.6%.
  • Anchorage, Alaska, metro area has the highest gender education gap, with the share of female bachelor’s degree holders aged 25 and older at 22.78%, compared with 18.24% for their male counterparts, a difference of 4.54% favoring women.
  • For comparison, the national average for women with the same attributes is 20.6%, and it is 19.79% for their male counterparts.

The entire report can be viewed here.

