Blueberry picking reaches peak in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Mid-summer in the U.P. means the blueberry season is in full swing.

In Gwinn, the owner of Snowy Acres Farm says this year is gearing up to be average for picking.

“This year we are doing okay compared to other years,” Snowy Acres Farm Owner Dave Dziedzic said. “It’s kind of patchy, seems like the berries are not as many berries as there were blossoms, but there are more berries than last year.”

Dziedzic says although it is patchy the season is doing better than last year.

“Last year there was absolutely nothing,” Dziedzic said. “I talked with people and there was nothing anywhere. Anything better than that is much better.”

Michigan DNR Public Information Officer John Pepin says the best conditions for blueberries are when there is a good amount of rainfall which is why this season is seeing more berries.

“Blueberries are like any other plant, they need water and not for it to be too hot, and to have some rainfall to help them not just dry up,” Pepin said. “Those are some of the good conditions, not too hot, not too cold, some rain.”

Pepin says areas with Jack pines are good places to look for wild blueberries.

“A lot of the places where there are Jack pines and blueberries associated people have picked these areas traditionally for decades,” Pepin said. “They are well known to a lot of people and also places that some people would pick year after year are coming back as a traditional type of activity.”

If you plan on picking blueberries this season, Pepin reminds everyone to bring bug spray, a container to put your berries in and to be ready to crouch or kneel for long periods of time.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.