Advertisement

Blue Angels name first female fighter jet demonstration pilot

Lt. Amanda Lee will take the controls with another pilot for the Angels’ 2023 season.
Lt. Amanda Lee will take the controls with another pilot for the Angels’ 2023 season.(@USNAVYBLUEANGELS)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. Navy’s elite flight demonstration squadron has made a historic choice for its upcoming season.

The Blue Angels announced Monday the first female pilot will fly its fighter jet demonstration.

Lt. Amanda Lee will take the controls with another pilot for the Angels’ 2023 season.

She will need to complete an intensive five-month training program with the other new members of the team.

While Lee is the first female fighter jet demonstration pilot, the Blue Angels said hundreds of female Navy service members and Marines have served with the team over the last 55 years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs
Marquette man arrested for indecent exposure
L&M Fleet Supply's logo is pictured here. Soon, it will be open in Escanaba.
L&M Fleet Supply to open shop in Escanaba, Marquette is next
An Exotic Pet Surrender Event was held in Florence, Wis. on July 16, 2022.
47 animals turned in at exotic pet surrender event in Florence
Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team seal on police lights background.
UPSET arrests Mohawk man for intent to deliver methamphetamine
The Laurium man was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
Laurium man arrested after stealing golf cart

Latest News

Hawaii's huge swell had a big impact. (Source: KGMB/KHNL/K.E.N_N.Y.B, ISSA_8.0.8/LEIAHII/TANYA...
Huge Hawaii waves crash into wedding, houses
Ukraine said Russian missiles struck the "civilian population" areas in Odesa.
Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin holds talks in Tehran
The event was an opportunity for families to bond while kids tried to get a catch of the day
More than 100 kids participated in the 17th annual Kids Fishing Derby in Calumet
Crime Graphic
3 people facing drug charges after trafficking investigation in Menominee County