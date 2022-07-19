Another round of storms later on

A warm front has shifted north of the U.P. early this morning bringing in storms last night as a system approaches the area from the Northern Plains. The cold front moves through tonight with a line of strong storms some could be severe with large hail, strong winds and heavy rain. As the low moves through Ontario tomorrow plan on widely scattered showers. The end of the week looks more quiet.

Today: Morning thunderstorms, isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon followed by a line of storms tonight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, hot and humid

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, low 80s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Near 80° south, low 70s north

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Friday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Upper 70s to mid 80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

