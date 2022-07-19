3 people facing drug charges after trafficking investigation in Menominee County

MENOMINEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and detectives through the county drug team executed a search warrant on Monday in Menominee Township for a meth and heroin trafficking investigation.

Detectives arrested a 33-year-old Munising man for possession of meth and possession of a schedule 4 narcotic. A 34-year-old Wisconsin man was also arrested for possession of meth, and fentanyl. He also had outstanding warrants. Both men are currently in the Menominee County Jail and their names are being withheld until arraignment.

A 51-year-old Menominee woman was also arrested for possession of meth and maintaining a drug house. The woman was cited and released. She has an arraignment date. Her name will be released after arraignment.

Assisting with the investigation were detectives from the Northeast Tri-County Drug Enforcement Group with the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and Marinette Police Department, Menominee Police Department, and Detectives with UPSET. Menominee County Sheriff’s Office and Menominee Police Department K9s were deployed for assistance with locating narcotics.

