UPSET arrests Mohawk man for intent to deliver methamphetamine

MOHAWK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement (UPSET) arrested a Keweenaw County man Thursday for intent to deliver methamphetamine following a one-year investigation.

UPSET detectives found that Gregory Knuuttila, 43, had been bringing large quantities of meth for distribution to Houghton, Baraga and Keweenaw counties for the past year. Thursday, detectives were able to determine that Knuuttila was traveling back from Wisconsin and set up surveillance to locate his vehicle.

MSP Hometown Security Team stopped Knuuttila on US 45 near Bruce Crossing, MI and conducted a vehicle search with a K-9, which indicated that drugs were in the front dash of the vehicle. Detectives discovered a half pound of meth hidden behind the radio console with a street value of $10,000.

Knuuttila was lodged in the Ontonagon County Jail, arraigned in the 98th District Court, and his bond was set at $25,000.

The following day, July 15, Detectives executed two search warrants in Mohawk related to the investigation into Knuutila. During the search, detectives seized three handguns, one of which was stolen. All three weapons had been used while selling illegal drugs. Detectives also seized digital scales, cell phones and other drug paraphernalia.

Knuutila is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a 20 year felony.

This case is part of an ongoing conspiracy investigation into the illegal distribution of methamphetamine in the western counties of the Upper Peninsula and more arrests are expected.

UPSET was assisted by MSP–Hometown Security Team, ATF, Keweenaw County Sheriff, MSP-Calumet Post and MSP Emergency Support Team.

