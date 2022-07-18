Advertisement

UPSET arrests Mohawk man for intent to deliver methamphetamine

Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team seal on police lights background.
Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team seal on police lights background.(UPSET/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOHAWK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement (UPSET) arrested a Keweenaw County man Thursday for intent to deliver methamphetamine following a one-year investigation.

UPSET detectives found that Gregory Knuuttila, 43, had been bringing large quantities of meth for distribution to Houghton, Baraga and Keweenaw counties for the past year. Thursday, detectives were able to determine that Knuuttila was traveling back from Wisconsin and set up surveillance to locate his vehicle.

MSP Hometown Security Team stopped Knuuttila on US 45 near Bruce Crossing, MI and conducted a vehicle search with a K-9, which indicated that drugs were in the front dash of the vehicle. Detectives discovered a half pound of meth hidden behind the radio console with a street value of $10,000.

Knuuttila was lodged in the Ontonagon County Jail, arraigned in the 98th District Court, and his bond was set at $25,000.

The following day, July 15, Detectives executed two search warrants in Mohawk related to the investigation into Knuutila. During the search, detectives seized three handguns, one of which was stolen. All three weapons had been used while selling illegal drugs. Detectives also seized digital scales, cell phones and other drug paraphernalia.

Knuutila is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a 20 year felony.

This case is part of an ongoing conspiracy investigation into the illegal distribution of methamphetamine in the western counties of the Upper Peninsula and more arrests are expected.

UPSET was assisted by MSP–Hometown Security Team, ATF, Keweenaw County Sheriff, MSP-Calumet Post and MSP Emergency Support Team.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights graphic
Suspect in protective custody after assault, barricading himself from Iron Mountain police
An Exotic Pet Surrender Event was held in Florence, Wis. on July 16, 2022.
47 animals turned in at exotic pet surrender event in Florence
The Viking Octantis is pictured here transiting the Welland Canal, a key section of the St....
Following cancellations, Viking Octantis cruise ship to dock in Portage Canal
Handcuffs
Marquette man arrested for indecent exposure
The Laurium man was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
Laurium man arrested after stealing golf cart

Latest News

Mugshot and an additional photo for William Donald Harris.
UPDATE: Marquette man charged with aggravated stalking to appear in court
Learning how to clean a Keurig with Spotless Results Cleaning
Episode 76 of UMT: Cleaning a Keurig coffee maker
Episode 76 of Upper Michigan Today: Segment 4
Episode 76 of Upper Michigan Today: Segment 4
Cleaning Keurigs with Spotless Results Cleaning
Episode 76 of Upper Michigan Today: Segment 3