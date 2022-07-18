Advertisement

UPAWS receives Grey Muzzle grant

The grant will allow the organization to fund preventative care for senior dogs at the shelter.
Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter has received over $3,000 in a grant from the Grey Muzzle...
Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter has received over $3,000 in a grant from the Grey Muzzle Organization(WLUC)
By Jack Caron
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter will be able to offer new services to their senior dogs thanks to a grant they just received.

UPAWS has received over $3,000 in a grant from the Grey Muzzle Organization. The shelter was chosen from 344 applicants.

Specifically, the grant focuses money on preventative care, dental care, and adoption advertisements for dogs aged 7 years or older. Community outreach coordinator Ann Brownell says senior dogs require special medical attention.

“More checkups each year. They do recommend maybe going in twice a year with seniors,” said Ann Brownell.

UPAWS plans to use the $3,400 mainly for preventative care and online advertising to find senior dogs their forever homes.

To support or learn more about UPAWS click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Exotic Pet Surrender Event was held in Florence, Wis. on July 16, 2022.
47 animals turned in at exotic pet surrender event in Florence
Police lights graphic
Suspect in protective custody after assault, barricading himself from Iron Mountain police
Handcuffs
Marquette man arrested for indecent exposure
The Viking Octantis is pictured here transiting the Welland Canal, a key section of the St....
Following cancellations, Viking Octantis cruise ship to dock in Portage Canal
The Laurium man was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
Laurium man arrested after stealing golf cart

Latest News

Marquette Maritime Museum has partnered with Liberty Children's Art Project to present two...
Maritime Museum hosts “Children Art Workshop”
The students come from all across the world anywhere from Germany to Taiwan.
Gwinn High School looks for families to host international stories
The club holds lessons for ages 8 to 18.
Marquette Yacht Club hosts youth sailing lessons
Intersection of Lakeshore Blvd. and Washington Street in Marquette
Marquette police clearing up crosswalk confusion for pedestrians and motorists