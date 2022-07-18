UPAWS receives Grey Muzzle grant

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter will be able to offer new services to their senior dogs thanks to a grant they just received.

UPAWS has received over $3,000 in a grant from the Grey Muzzle Organization. The shelter was chosen from 344 applicants.

Specifically, the grant focuses money on preventative care, dental care, and adoption advertisements for dogs aged 7 years or older. Community outreach coordinator Ann Brownell says senior dogs require special medical attention.

“More checkups each year. They do recommend maybe going in twice a year with seniors,” said Ann Brownell.

UPAWS plans to use the $3,400 mainly for preventative care and online advertising to find senior dogs their forever homes.

To support or learn more about UPAWS click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.