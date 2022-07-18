Marquette Yacht Club hosts youth sailing lessons

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Yacht Club held youth sailing lessons Monday at Lower Harbor.

The club holds lessons for ages 8 to 18.

10-year-old Matthew Tuuri says it’s an exciting opportunity.

“It’s a fun experience, especially for younger children to be able to get to do this at a young age,” youth sailor Matthew Tuuri said.

Marquette Yacht Club Instructor Rah Trost said lessons have been going on for 15 years and they give young students a glimpse into a potential life-long hobby.

“Our hope is to just build a love of sailing and to build sailors,” Marquette Yacht Club instructor Rah Trost said. “Some of these kids may decide they want to race or do it collegiately, or just take it on as a lifelong activity which is really the beauty of sailing.”

While the group started doing youth sailing lessons in 2007, classes were postponed for the past two years due to COVID-19.

“It’s really been a challenge and consequently our program has lower numbers this year only in that we haven’t run it consecutively,” Trost said. “It’s building back up, every week we get more sign-ups. Word is getting out and a lot of folks will walk by and ask us what we are doing and then they will sign up.”

Marquette Yacht Club instructor Hannah Milke attended youth lessons as a kid. Now that lessons have resumed, she is excited to bring her passion to others.

“I hope they learn how to feel independent on a sailboat, maybe learn a few knot skills and mainly just have fun,” Milke said.

Visit their website for more information on how to sign up and other programs the yacht club offers.

