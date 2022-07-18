Marquette police clearing up crosswalk confusion for pedestrians and motorists

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Police Department has removed yellow crosswalk signs from certain crosswalks. The move comes after the department was informed by the Traffic Services Division of the Michigan State Police that the wording and graphics on the signs could lead to confusion.

Michigan state law does not give the right of way to pedestrians at non-signalized intersections. Instead, it states that the right of way is conditional on who gets there first.

“Part of the thing with pedestrians and motorists is that both have to work together, as a pedestrian you really shouldn’t be stepping off the curb unless your making eye contact with that driver and really understanding that they are either stopping or yielding for you,” said Cpt. James Finkbeiner, MPD. “Motorists, you should be aware that there’s a lot more pedestrian traffic especially in the summertime, be aware that you need to slow down in those areas and watch for those people that are walking.”

The law also states drivers must yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, intersections, and all traffic-controlled areas.

