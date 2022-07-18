Advertisement

Marquette police clearing up crosswalk confusion for pedestrians and motorists

Intersection of Lakeshore Blvd. and Washington Street in Marquette
Intersection of Lakeshore Blvd. and Washington Street in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Police Department has removed yellow crosswalk signs from certain crosswalks. The move comes after the department was informed by the Traffic Services Division of the Michigan State Police that the wording and graphics on the signs could lead to confusion.

Michigan state law does not give the right of way to pedestrians at non-signalized intersections. Instead, it states that the right of way is conditional on who gets there first.

“Part of the thing with pedestrians and motorists is that both have to work together, as a pedestrian you really shouldn’t be stepping off the curb unless your making eye contact with that driver and really understanding that they are either stopping or yielding for you,” said Cpt. James Finkbeiner, MPD. “Motorists, you should be aware that there’s a lot more pedestrian traffic especially in the summertime, be aware that you need to slow down in those areas and watch for those people that are walking.”

The law also states drivers must yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, intersections, and all traffic-controlled areas.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Exotic Pet Surrender Event was held in Florence, Wis. on July 16, 2022.
47 animals turned in at exotic pet surrender event in Florence
Police lights graphic
Suspect in protective custody after assault, barricading himself from Iron Mountain police
Handcuffs
Marquette man arrested for indecent exposure
The Viking Octantis is pictured here transiting the Welland Canal, a key section of the St....
Following cancellations, Viking Octantis cruise ship to dock in Portage Canal
The Laurium man was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
Laurium man arrested after stealing golf cart

Latest News

Marquette Maritime Museum has partnered with Liberty Children's Art Project to present two...
Maritime Museum hosts “Children Art Workshop”
The students come from all across the world anywhere from Germany to Taiwan.
Gwinn High School looks for families to host international stories
The club holds lessons for ages 8 to 18.
Marquette Yacht Club hosts youth sailing lessons
Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter has received over $3,000 in a grant from the Grey Muzzle...
UPAWS receives Grey Muzzle grant